CNB Bank Raises Stake in Visa Inc (V)

CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 20,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Visa by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Visa by 11,319.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 85,811,983 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V stock opened at $157.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $316.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $165.74.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.42.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,202 shares of company stock valued at $29,962,762 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

