Clear Investment Research LLC Has $588,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,083,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,777 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,831,000 after acquiring an additional 55,506 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 997,975.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,018,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,935 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 928,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,406,000 after acquiring an additional 78,243 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 725,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after acquiring an additional 98,509 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

