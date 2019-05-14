Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $18.77 Million Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 760,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $18,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VET. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,394,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after buying an additional 200,217 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 24,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Vermilion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.64. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $345.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.33 million. Analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1727 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 268.83%.

VET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

