CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 292,915 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,639,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 292,915 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline comprises 1.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $170,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,371,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,477,000 after buying an additional 318,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 28.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after buying an additional 139,644 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 297.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after buying an additional 524,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 193,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 112,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.61%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

