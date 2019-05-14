Chiasma (CHMA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHMA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.84 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chiasma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.95.

CHMA stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chiasma by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 97,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Chiasma by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 324,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 97,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chiasma by 51.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Chiasma during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Chiasma by 20.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

