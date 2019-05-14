Chemours Co (CC) Holdings Lifted by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,017 shares during the quarter. Chemours accounts for about 8.4% of Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $13,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 42.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,523,000 after purchasing an additional 176,470 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,119,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,617,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 48.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 360,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 117,770 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 83,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 753.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 157,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 138,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

In other Chemours news, VP Mark Newman sold 59,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $2,265,374.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Kirsch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $386,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,924 shares of company stock worth $3,924,730. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemours to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chemours from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Chemours to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

CC opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.20. Chemours Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 12.60%. Chemours’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/14/chemours-co-cc-holdings-lifted-by-dean-capital-investments-management-llc.html.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.