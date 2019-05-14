Charles W. Shaver Buys 10,000 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Director Charles W. Shaver bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SLCA opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $932.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.34. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $378.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.83 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,059,393 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,410 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 4.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 183,568 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 6.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,766,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,252,000 after purchasing an additional 65,064 shares during the period.

SLCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $21.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/14/charles-w-shaver-buys-10000-shares-of-u-s-silica-holdings-inc-slca-stock.html.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.