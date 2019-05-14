Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,901,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,374,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $311,334,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,419,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,797,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $52.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/14/cetera-advisors-llc-reduces-stake-in-ishares-short-term-corporate-bond-etf-igsb.html.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.