Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRNT. BidaskClub lowered Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceragon Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.66.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares during the period. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

