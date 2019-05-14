Centurylink Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (CTL)

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Centurylink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centurylink’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.48 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSE:CTL opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. Centurylink has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Centurylink by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 140,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Centurylink by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 97,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 8,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $95,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 37,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $404,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,760.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $2,103,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

