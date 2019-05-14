Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Buys 35,575 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,575 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $14,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,171,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,821,000 after purchasing an additional 195,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 57,312,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,730,842,000 after purchasing an additional 620,141 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 665,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 282,400 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 83,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 147,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $122,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 277,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,199.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

NEM opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of -0.04. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $40.84.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/14/carillon-tower-advisers-inc-buys-35575-shares-of-newmont-goldcorp-corp-nem.html.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.