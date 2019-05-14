CareDx Inc (CDNA) CEO Sells $2,488,800.00 in Stock

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CEO Peter Maag sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $2,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,705,510.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $1,711,500.00.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. CareDx Inc has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.09.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). CareDx had a negative net margin of 51.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%. The business had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James boosted their price target on CareDx from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright raised CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on CareDx from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 42.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients worldwide. The company develops and provides a diagnostic surveillance testing solution for heart and kidney transplant recipients.

