Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 2,493 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 2,517.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 115,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 110,606 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 36,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV opened at $132.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $91.57 and a 52 week high of $146.10.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. TheStreet downgraded Iqvia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $172,925.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $13,532,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,214,778 shares of company stock valued at $593,327,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

