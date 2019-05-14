Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 152,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,243,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.56, for a total value of $874,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Schall sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.10, for a total value of $778,048.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,628,923.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,860 shares of company stock worth $4,259,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $268.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.17.

NYSE ESS opened at $283.61 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $226.22 and a 12 month high of $294.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $356.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/14/candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-has-1-99-million-holdings-in-essex-property-trust-inc-ess.html.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.