Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Major Shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P Acquires 525,723 Shares

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 525,723 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,298,161.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abrams Capital Management, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 500,000 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $6,015,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 413,446 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $5,556,714.24.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 56,650 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $734,184.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 29,904 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $357,053.76.

Camping World stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.45. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.70.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.38). Camping World had a positive return on equity of 66.03% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $982.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CWH shares. Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Camping World and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

