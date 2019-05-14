Cambrex (CBM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cambrex Corporation is an innovative life sciences company with a refreshingly human approach. Driven by passion, their pharmaceutical products, expertise and technologies accelerate customers’ small molecule therapeutics into markets across the world. The company offers Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), advanced intermediates and enhanced drug delivery products for branded and generic pharmaceuticals. Development and manufacturing capabilities include enzymatic biotransformations, high potency APIs, high energy chemical synthesis and controlled substances. Cambrex has transformed from a fine chemical manufacturer to a business with a singular focus on small molecule therapeutics. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBM. First Analysis downgraded Cambrex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cambrex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cambrex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cambrex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cambrex from $71.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of CBM stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. Cambrex has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.41.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Cambrex had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambrex will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Sargen sold 5,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $217,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $254,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambrex by 19.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex in the fourth quarter worth $5,046,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambrex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cambrex by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 253,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex in the third quarter worth $321,000.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

