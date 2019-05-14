BTIG Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Glaukos (GKOS)

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We maintain our Neutral rating on GKOS shares following a solid 1Q19 beat. Largely expected, GKOS delivered rev. of $54.0M vs. BTIG/Street est. of $49.7M/$50.2M as iStent inject conversions and OUS strength drove upside while competitive trialing was modest (below mgmt.’s initial expectations). CyPass share gains continue to buoy US results (we est. $9M-$10M/qtr.) Current business execution, market dynamics, and pricing all appear to be in-line to slightly better than originally guided with no material change to pipeline timelines. Against a ~$4M beat, mgmt. moved the lower-end of guidance up $5M (+$2.5M at the midpoint), sticking with a conservative (but optimistic) tone through the balance of the year. Mgmt. remains cautious around an increase in competitive trialing within the US combined with continued OUS challenges in the UK stemming from reimbursement cuts.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Glaukos alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $65.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.89 and a beta of 1.54. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $83.14.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $6,092,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,087,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $350,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,280,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,748 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,725,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,921,000 after purchasing an additional 373,952 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $20,893,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 510,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 297,158 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,298,000 after purchasing an additional 238,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.