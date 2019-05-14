Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.54 Million

Analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report $58.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.26 million to $58.82 million. Bryn Mawr Bank reported sales of $57.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year sales of $232.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.61 million to $234.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $243.52 million, with estimates ranging from $241.53 million to $245.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $748.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.74. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In other news, Director Scott Mahaley Jenkins sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $179,134.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,114 shares in the company, valued at $725,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 77.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.