Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Raised by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,969,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,573,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,007,489,000 after acquiring an additional 999,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,576,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,547,000 after acquiring an additional 954,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,303,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $899,456,000 after acquiring an additional 180,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $797,038,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

