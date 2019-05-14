Bray Capital Advisors Has $193,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 120.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,022.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

