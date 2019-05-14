Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 1,000 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Brasada Capital Management LP lessened its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 89,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 32,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $28,013.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,499.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $713,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,810.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,695. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $111.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $87.47 and a 52-week high of $111.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.95). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.59.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

