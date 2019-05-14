Boston Partners Purchases 194,776 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,317,393 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,776 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Umpqua were worth $21,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,858,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,746,000 after purchasing an additional 447,110 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Umpqua by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 12,375,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Umpqua by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,423,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,129,000 after purchasing an additional 426,501 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,554,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Umpqua by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.29 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 57.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

