Boston Partners Buys 95,758 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,758 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $15,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Honeywell International Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 300,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,215 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 285,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,854.3% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 220,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,378,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

CUZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

