Boston Beer (SAM) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price hoisted by Macquarie from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Beer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup set a $311.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boston Beer to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $283.57.

NYSE:SAM opened at $344.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $230.90 and a 52-week high of $350.60.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.19 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.20, for a total value of $2,297,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,168,189 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,545 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Boston Beer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Boston Beer by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 224,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,950,000 after acquiring an additional 44,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

