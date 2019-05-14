BMO Capital Markets Increases CI Financial (CIX) Price Target to C$25.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIX. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, January 21st. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$20.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.56. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$16.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$529.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CI Financial news, Director David C. Pauli sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.29, for a total transaction of C$148,149.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,372,259.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

