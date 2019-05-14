Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 1,200 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Bluestein R H & Co. lowered its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 40.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in ABIOMED by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ABIOMED by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,754,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in ABIOMED by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ABIOMED by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.67.

ABMD opened at $252.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.29. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.00 and a 52-week high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $207.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.88 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 33.66%. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,057,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at $70,376,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,664 shares of company stock worth $10,215,700. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

