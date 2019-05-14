BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackBerry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 1.99.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

