BioNano Genomics (BNGO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BNGO. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. BioNano Genomics has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Research analysts forecast that BioNano Genomics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNano Genomics by 1,666.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 79,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 75,379 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNano Genomics by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 82,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of BioNano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

