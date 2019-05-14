BidaskClub Lowers Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $262.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,005.85% and a negative return on equity of 108.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $3,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 660.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169,300.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase IIb clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase III clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; Phase IIb clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase II/III clinical study in liposarcoma; Phase III clinical trial in endometrial cancer; and Phase II clinical trial in glioblastoma multiforme.

