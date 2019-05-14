BidaskClub Lowers Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK) to Hold

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 18.2% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 98,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $1,910,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 11.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 108,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

