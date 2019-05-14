B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $373.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report sales of $373.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $375.20 million and the lowest is $372.30 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $388.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.04 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.72.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.25. 709,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,303. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.70%.

In other news, COO Kenneth G. Romanzi bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,568.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,568. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.