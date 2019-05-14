Benefitfocus (BNFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Benefitfocus to $49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.73.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $30.31 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $985.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,254,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $152,321,598.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Disabato sold 488,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $22,848,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,761,016 shares of company stock worth $176,051,313 over the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 211.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 81.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

