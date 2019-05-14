Becton Dickinson and (BDX) Price Target Cut to $270.00

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and to $274.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Becton Dickinson and from a c+ rating to an a rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Becton Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.31.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $223.69 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $536,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $2,839,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,574 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,545,502 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 24,129.0% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,734,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 5,710,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,703,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,943,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $437,966,000 after buying an additional 421,825 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,103,526,000 after buying an additional 416,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.