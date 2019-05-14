Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (TLH)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (BMV:TLH) by 173.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLH. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,451,000 after acquiring an additional 454,569 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 69,482 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 1,793.0% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 46,725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E in the 4th quarter worth $6,202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,301,000 after acquiring an additional 40,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLH opened at $137.29 on Tuesday. ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E has a 1-year low of $2,398.00 and a 1-year high of $2,630.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2794 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

