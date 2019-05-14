BBA Aviation (BBA) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BBA Aviation to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 368 ($4.81) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 354 ($4.63) to GBX 338 ($4.42) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BBA Aviation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 340.50 ($4.45).

Shares of BBA opened at GBX 271.60 ($3.55) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.19. BBA Aviation has a 1 year low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from BBA Aviation’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. BBA Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.83%.

In other BBA Aviation news, insider Stephen King bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £151,200 ($197,569.58). Also, insider Victoria Jarman bought 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £19,903.94 ($26,008.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 113,603 shares of company stock valued at $27,967,994.

BBA Aviation Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management partnership to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

