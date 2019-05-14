Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for SSP Group (SSPG)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 765 ($10.00) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSPG. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) price target (down from GBX 710 ($9.28)) on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 743 ($9.71) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 691.67 ($9.04).

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 691 ($9.03) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.09. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 611.80 ($7.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 746.90 ($9.76). The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.