Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,888 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.36.

In other news, SVP Ross Curtis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,036,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ian D. Branagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,617 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $3,118,463. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $164.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.35 and a 52 week high of $166.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

