Bank of America Corp DE Sells 17,745 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,745 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 335,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 64,203 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 186,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 32,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PMM opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $7.58.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

