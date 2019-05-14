Bakkavor Group Plc (BAKK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.75 ($2.27).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAKK. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Numis Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

LON BAKK opened at GBX 129.20 ($1.69) on Tuesday. Bakkavor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 206 ($2.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.28 million and a PE ratio of 11.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods and produce in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers breads and bakery products, desserts and pastries, dips, dressed salads, dressings, fresh produce, fruit juices and smoothies, meal salads, modern deli, pasta, pizza, ready meals, sandwiches and sandwich wraps, sauces, soups, and stir fries, as well as fresh cut fruits, salads, and vegetables to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

