Avaya (AVYA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

“We would view that as a logical and credible option to afford the company more time to establish a comprehensive cloud platform given the expensive Spoken acquisition did not accomplish that. AVYA reported a light March quarter and announced it hired a firm to do a strategic review. Lowering FY19 EBITDA to $701 mil from $763 mil.”,” Northland Securities’ analyst commented.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Avaya in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Avaya from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avaya has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Avaya had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avaya will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Avaya by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Avaya by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Avaya by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Avaya by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

