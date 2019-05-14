Avation (AVAP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avation (LON:AVAP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on the stock.

AVAP stock opened at GBX 292.20 ($3.82) on Monday. Avation has a one year low of GBX 213.30 ($2.79) and a one year high of GBX 299 ($3.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $187.91 million and a PE ratio of 6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.41.

About Avation

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2018, the company managed a fleet of 38 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

