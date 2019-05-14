AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (ATDRY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $1.92.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

