AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (ATDRY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Posted by on May 14th, 2019 // Comments off

Citigroup cut shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $1.92.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

The Fly

