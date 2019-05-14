Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (API) Insider Acquires A$13,200.00 in Stock

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ASX:API) insider Mark Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.32 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$13,200.00 ($9,361.70).

Mark Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Mark Smith purchased 10,000 shares of Australian Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.45 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of A$14,450.00 ($10,248.23).

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at A$1.26 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.26 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.95 ($1.38). The company has a market cap of $620.59 million and a PE ratio of 13.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Australian Pharmaceutical Industries’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

About Australian Pharmaceutical Industries

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical, medical, health, beauty, and lifestyle products to pharmacies primarily in Australia. The company also retails health and beauty products to consumers; and manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and toiletry goods to New Zealand, Australian, and Asian markets, as well as provides cosmetic products and procedures.

