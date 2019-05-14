Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Audentes Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.92.

BOLD opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.85. Audentes Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.23). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,774.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 20,000 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,600. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

