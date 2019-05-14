Artis REIT (AX) Raised to “Buy” at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Artis REIT (TSE:AX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Artis REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$137.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

Artis REIT Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

