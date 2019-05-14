Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (AX.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at CIBC

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AX.UN. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$11.50 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.79.

Shares of AX.UN opened at C$11.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

