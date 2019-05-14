Arthur L. Havener, Jr. Sells 598 Shares of Life Storage Inc (LSI) Stock

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 598 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $57,270.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $102.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 37.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 72.60%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on shares of Life Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 76,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Life Storage by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,276,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,424,000 after buying an additional 354,370 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

