Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,481 Shares of PolyOne Co. (POL)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 2,760.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 902,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 871,249 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POL opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. PolyOne Co. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). PolyOne had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POL shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on PolyOne in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PolyOne from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

PolyOne Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

