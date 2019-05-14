Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Navient Corp (NAVI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Navient by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Navient by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Navient by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Navient by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 338,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 44,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NAVI. BidaskClub raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

NAVI opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. Navient Corp has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Navient had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

