Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Shares Down 6.1%

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares were down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.92 and last traded at $48.63. Approximately 1,080,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 474,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $12.91. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 76.19% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm had revenue of $801.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45414.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $55,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,969.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

